May 2 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:
* Renaissancere reports net income of $92.4 million for the
first quarter of 2017 or $2.25 per diluted common share;
quarterly operating income of $49.0 million or $1.18 per diluted
common share
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 earnings per share $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says book value per common
share increased $0.92, or 0.8%, in Q1 of 2017 to $109.37
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says gross premiums written
increased $60.0 million, or 7.0%, to $922.1 million, in Q1 of
2017 compared to Q1 of 2016
