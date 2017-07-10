Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.
July 10 ReneSola Ltd:
* ReneSola awarded 42MW of solar projects in Poland's electricity auction
* ReneSola Ltd - the projects are expected to be connected to utility grid by Q2 and Q3 2018 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering