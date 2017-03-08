BRIEF-ReneSola provides outlook for project business

March 8 (Reuters) - ReneSola Ltd -

* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.

* In U.K., company intends to construct approximately 14 mw of projects this year

* During construction phase, projects will be financed by construction loans

* In U.S., company plans to construct 108 mw of projects in 2017, of which 70 mw are community solar projects

* ReneSola Ltd - "Now anticipate fewer external module shipments in q1 of 2017 as we had redirected more module sales to our own downstream projects"

* During construction phase, projects will also be funded by payment installments from buyers

* Expect project sales to pick up in q2

* Continue to gain traction in domestic Chinese distributed generation market

* In Canada, company plans to construct about 9 mw of small-scale utility projects under feed-in tariff 3.0 in current calendar year