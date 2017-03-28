FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Renesola qtrly loss per ADS $1.26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Renesola qtrly loss per ADS $1.26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* Renesola announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $1.0 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $130 million to $150 million

* Renesola Ltd - qtrly revenue of $232.1 million was in line with management guidance range of $220 million to $240 million

* Renesola Ltd qtrly loss per ADS was $1.26

* Renesola Ltd qtrly total external module shipments were 330.7 MW, up 72.9% from Q3 2016 and down 11.4% from Q4 2015

* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 305.9 MW, up 5.3% from Q3 2016 and up 13.2% from Q4 2015

* Renesola Ltd qtrly gross margin declined to 2.1% from 10.1% in Q3 2016 and from 16.0% in Q4 2015

* Renesola Ltd - expect downstream project sales to pick up in Q2 of 2017

* Renesola Ltd - for Q1 2017, company expects external wafer shipments in range of 240MW - 260MW, external module shipments in range of 250MW - 260MW

* Renesola - Renesola UK Ltd has received decision, post-clearance duty demand note from her majesty's revenue and customs (HMRC) of UK government

* Renesola-Decision, post-clearance duty demand note requires renesola to pay add, CVD and value added tax of approximately US$1.7 million in total

* Renesola- add, CVD associated with certain imports of solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India between Dec 2013 - Feb 2014

* Renesola-UK customs disagreed with co's declared country of origin of some imports of solar panels from Renesola Singapore PTE, Enfield Solar Energy Ltd India

* Renesola Ltd-co is contesting determination,requested review before HMRC, final review decision of HMRC expected to be announced in April or May 2017

* Renesola - German unit received post-clearance duty demand note from dutch customs

* Renesola Ltd - post-clearance duty demand note to germany subsidiary requires it to pay retrospective add, CVD of approximately US$13.1 million in total

* Renesola Ltd - "vigorously contesting" claims demanded from its units

* Renesola-Dutch customs disagreed with co's declared country of origin of some solar panel imports from various Indian OEM suppliers in late 2013,early 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.