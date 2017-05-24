FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- RenetJapanGroup to set up JV with SBI holdings in Cambodia
May 24, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- RenetJapanGroup to set up JV with SBI holdings in Cambodia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) - RenetJapanGroup Inc

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) Mobility Finance Cambodia Plc. with SBI holdings Inc, in August, in Cambodia

* Says the unit will be capitalized at $500,000 (55.5 million yen)

* Says the company and SBI holdings will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in the unit respectively

* Says the company will start financial business using FinTech, through this JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QW5vzS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

