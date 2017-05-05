BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q1 loss per share of $1.97
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says produced an average of approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day in Q1 of 2017
May 5 Renewable Energy Group Inc
* Welcomes unanimous decision by U.S. International Trade Commission
* Decision to proceed with investigation into whether biodiesel imports from Argentina, Indonesia "may harm" american producers
* In a 5-0 vote, commission agreed to proceed with a trade petition brought by a coalition of U.S. biodiesel producers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says produced an average of approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day in Q1 of 2017
May 22 Risk management firm Assurant Inc said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European operation.
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes