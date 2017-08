June 1 (Reuters) - Rent-A-center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center comments on Glass Lewis report

* Recommends stockholders vote for company's three nominees​

* Believes Glass Lewis reached "wrong" conclusion in failing to recommend co's stockholders vote for all of co's director nominees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)