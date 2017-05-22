FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says had held discussions with Engaged Capital to reach resolution - SEC Filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 22, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says had held discussions with Engaged Capital to reach resolution - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution

* Rent-A-Center inc says board offered two director seats to engaged capital, which engaged capital rejected - sec filing

* Rent-A-Center inc - following rejection, engaged capital expressed no interest in negotiating with rent-a-center board to reach an amiable resolution Source text (bit.ly/2rMaZzo) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.