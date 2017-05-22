BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says had held discussions with Engaged Capital to reach resolution - SEC Filing

May 22 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution

* Rent-A-Center inc says board offered two director seats to engaged capital, which engaged capital rejected - sec filing

* Rent-A-Center inc - following rejection, engaged capital expressed no interest in negotiating with rent-a-center board to reach an amiable resolution Source text (bit.ly/2rMaZzo) Further company coverage: