March 30, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says will not renew referral deal with Conn Appliances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center Inc to terminate acceptance now agreement with Conn Appliances Inc.

* Rent-A-Center - determined not to renew referral agreement with Conns due to quality and performance of ANow customer accounts originating from Conns stores

* Rent-A-Center inc - expect the closures will result in an immediate improvement in cash flow in ANow business beginning in June

* Rent-A-Center - as result of non-renewal of agreement, all 115 ANow kiosks located inside Conns stores will cease operations at close of business on June 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

