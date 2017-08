April 26 (Reuters) - Renta 4 Banco SA:

* Q1 2017 net interest income 721,000 euros ($783,871) versus 839,000 euros year ago

* Q1 2017 net profit 3.8 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Capital ratio CET1 fully loaded at end-March 2017 at 16.6 percent

* Maintains positive outlook of growth of both operating activity and net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

