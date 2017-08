May 4 (Reuters) - Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA:

* Says formalizes agreement with Dutch pension fund APG for creation of SOCIMI (Real Estate Investment Trust - REIT) specialized in residential products, with assets totalling 250 million euros ($274.3 million)

