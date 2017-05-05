BRIEF-China Vanke's unit to invest 5 bln yuan with partners on property projects
* Says its unit to invest 5.031 billion yuan ($730.31 million) with partners on property projects
May 5 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA:
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)
* APG will hold a stake of 95 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit to invest 5.031 billion yuan ($730.31 million) with partners on property projects
* Qtrly revenue 336.7 million rgt versus 334.8 million rgt, qtrly profit attributable 176.7 million rgt versus 182.8 million rgt Source text :(http://bit.ly/2rHRRDh) Further company coverage:
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017