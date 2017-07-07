Google says its Drive service facing disruption
July 6 Alphabet Inc's Google Drive service is facing service disruption on Thursday, according to Google service status page.
July 7 Rent.Com.Au Ltd:
* "Expect to report a further quarterly improvement in our EBITDA result" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Alphabet Inc's Google Drive service is facing service disruption on Thursday, according to Google service status page.
* Secured public-sector customer for its big data products, with Zoos Victoria to deploy insights visitor platform at three tourist destinations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: