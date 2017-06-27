Metro says wholesale stores in Ukraine hit by cyber attack
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 27 Germany's Metro said on Tuesday its wholesale stores in the Ukraine have been hit by a cyber attack and the retailer was assessing the impact.
June 27 Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Co agreed to place through placing agent up to 1.00 billion placing shares at placing price of hk$0.360 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cyber security experts blame ransomware virus (Releads, updates)