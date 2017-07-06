July 6 Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd

* Based on preliminary review, ED Group expects to record an increase in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* ED Group is expected to record increase in unrealized loss on investments of about HK$34 million for HY

* Expected result due to gain on changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of about HK$307.71 million