Microsoft to cut "thousands" of jobs - source
July 6 Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
July 6 Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd
* Based on preliminary review, ED Group expects to record an increase in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
* ED Group is expected to record increase in unrealized loss on investments of about HK$34 million for HY
* Expected result due to gain on changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of about HK$307.71 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 6 The German defence ministry on Thursday said there would be no "free passes" for any bidders in a nearly 4-billion-euro helicopter deal, a day after Europe's Airbus urged the government to ensure German firms got a big share of the pie.