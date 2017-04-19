BRIEF-Rentokil Initial Q1 ongoing revenue increases 10 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc

* Q1 trading update

* Ongoing revenue increased by 10.0 pct in Q1, of which 3.1 pct was organic revenue 2 growth (Q1 2016: 2.8 pct, FY 2016: 3.0 pct)

* Acquired 12 businesses this year to date, ten in pest control, one in hygiene and one in property care, principally in emerging and growth markets

* Are confident that company will deliver a performance in line with expectations for 2017 - CEO