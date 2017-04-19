FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rentokil Initial Q1 ongoing revenue increases 10 pct
April 19, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rentokil Initial Q1 ongoing revenue increases 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc

* Q1 trading update

* Ongoing revenue increased by 10.0 pct in Q1, of which 3.1 pct was organic revenue 2 growth (Q1 2016: 2.8 pct, FY 2016: 3.0 pct)

* Acquired 12 businesses this year to date, ten in pest control, one in hygiene and one in property care, principally in emerging and growth markets

* Are confident that company will deliver a performance in line with expectations for 2017 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

