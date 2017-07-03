BRIEF-Ivory Properties Group appoints Arifin Bin Haji Awang as Executive Director
* Appoints Arifin Bin Haji Awang as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2tCwy9L) Further company coverage:
July 3 Repco Home Finance Ltd
* Says approved allotment of 1000 SRNCDs of face value of INR 1 million each aggregating to INR 1 billion on private placement basis Source text - (bit.ly/2tHpCca) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 3 Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas has rescheduled a telephone call with holders of its outstanding $700 million of sukuk to this Thursday at 4 p.m. United Arab Emirates time (1200 GMT), the company said on Monday.