5 months ago
BRIEF-Replicel says rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems
March 28, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Replicel says rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Replicel Life Sciences Inc:

* Replicel's successful rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems

* Replicel Life Sciences-first-in-human clinical study meets primary endpoint demonstrating product safety, clinical potential for tendon regeneration, healing

* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - clinical trial met its goal of establishing a complete safety profile at 6 months

* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - clinical trial showed no serious adverse events related to study treatment or injection procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

