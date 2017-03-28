BRIEF-Replicel says rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems

March 28 (Reuters) - Replicel Life Sciences Inc:

* Replicel's successful rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems

* Replicel Life Sciences-first-in-human clinical study meets primary endpoint demonstrating product safety, clinical potential for tendon regeneration, healing

* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - clinical trial met its goal of establishing a complete safety profile at 6 months

* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - clinical trial showed no serious adverse events related to study treatment or injection procedure