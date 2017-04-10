FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics meets with FDA to discuss Proellex in treatment of uterine fibroids
April 10, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics meets with FDA to discuss Proellex in treatment of uterine fibroids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Repros Therapeutics Inc :

* Company holds meeting with FDA to discuss oral Proellex® in the treatment of uterine fibroids

* Before meeting, was notified meeting would be Type C/guidance meeting, rather than Type B/end of Phase 2 meeting as previously expected

* Company intends to announce further information following receipt of additional guidance from FDA on oral Proellex

* Company expects to submit additional information and a proposed clinical protocol within a month on oral Proellex

* FDA confirmed Proellex to continue on current partial clinical hold

* Proellex to continue on partial clinical hold while FDA consult's with its liver experts regarding previously disclosed effects on liver

* FDA agreed to accept additional information from co, its panel of liver experts for consideration by FDA's internal advisory liver team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

