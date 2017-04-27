April 27 Republic Services Inc:

* Republic Services Inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps was $0.55 per share

* Republic Services, Inc. Reports first-quarter results

* Republic Services Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Republic services inc qtrly revenue $2,392.8 million versus $2,248.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: