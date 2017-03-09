March 9 Resilux NV:

* FY turnover at 293.7 million euros ($310.7 million), + 1 percent versus year ago

* FY adjusted operating result 25.8 million euros compared to 24.2 million euros for 2015

* FY net profit of 40.8 million euros or an increase of 22.9 million euros

* On Bain Capital offer: board of Resilux reconfirms its intention to support the potential offer and the combination with the petainer group

* Board of Directors has not yet decided on a proposal to the general meeting of shareholders regarding the distribution of a dividend

* Resilux expects that the results for the full year of 2017, will be in line with the results for 2016, excluding the impact of the sale of the shares of joint venture Airolux AG

* Expects in 2017 to invest 12.0-15.0 million euros, excluding buildings and special projects