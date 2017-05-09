BRIEF-Resolute Energy reports $125 mln additional senior notes offering

May 9 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $125 million additional senior notes offering

* Resolute Energy Corp - launched a private offering for $125 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.50 pct senior notes due 2020

* Resolute Energy - senior notes will be issued under same indenture as $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 8.50 pct senior notes due 2020

* Resolute Energy - intends to use net proceeds to finance previously announced acquisition of certain producing, undeveloped oil, gas properties in delaware basin

* Resolute Energy - if Delaware Basin Bronco acquisition is not consummated, co intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under senior credit facility