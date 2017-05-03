BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Resolute Energy Corp
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.01
* Quarterly revenue $65.2 million
* Resolute Energy Corp - production for Q1 of 2017 averaged 19,702 boe per day, an increase of 10,686 boe per day, or 119 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.