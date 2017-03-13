FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Resolute Energy says Q4 production of 19,583 BOE per day, up 91 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp

* Resolute energy corporation announces results for the quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $1.23

* Q4 revenue $62.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Resolute energy corp - 4q16 production of 19,583 boe per day, up 91 percent

* Resolute energy corp - "while we are not ready to announce plans and provide guidance for 2018"

* Resolute energy corp says exploring divestiture of aneth field

* Resolute energy corp - 2016 exit rate production of 20,800 boe per day

* Resolute energy-currently expect to keep existing 2 rigs,continue with third rig on newly acquired acreage,potentially add fourth rig to legacy position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

