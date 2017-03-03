BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County

March 3 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
* Resolute Energy Corp - acquiring 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corp - increases reeves county holdings by 28% to approximately 21,000 net acres
* Resolute Energy- in interim, however, Resolute has entered into a commitment letter for a $100 million bridge financing facility with BMO Capital Markets
* Resolute Energy - evaluating optimal financing for transaction, anticipates that ultimate financing may have components of long-term debt and equity
* Resolute Energy Corp says expect that transaction will add materially to production beginning in second half of 2017
* Resolute Energy Corp - transaction will have an effective date of May 1, 2017
* Resolute Energy- borrowing availability under credit facility, bridge facility would allow closing of deal without immediate long-term debt or equity issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: