BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County

March 3 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition

* Resolute Energy Corp - acquiring 4,600 net acres in Reeves County

* Resolute Energy Corp - increases reeves county holdings by 28% to approximately 21,000 net acres

* Resolute Energy- in interim, however, Resolute has entered into a commitment letter for a $100 million bridge financing facility with BMO Capital Markets

* Resolute Energy - evaluating optimal financing for transaction, anticipates that ultimate financing may have components of long-term debt and equity

* Resolute Energy Corp says expect that transaction will add materially to production beginning in second half of 2017

* Resolute Energy Corp - transaction will have an effective date of May 1, 2017

* Resolute Energy- borrowing availability under credit facility, bridge facility would allow closing of deal without immediate long-term debt or equity issuance