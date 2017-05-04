BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products Q1 loss per share $0.33 excluding items

May 4 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Resolute reports preliminary first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $872 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.33 excluding items

* Resolute forest - continued to face strong headwinds in paper businesses this quarter; pulp, tissue and wood products recorded stronger results than in q4

* Resolute forest products inc - expect to gradually increase relative contribution of pulp, tissue and lumber segments to overall results

* Resolute forest products inc - believe that upward trends in pulp pricing will continue until at least mid-year, and possibly into second half

* Resolute forest products inc - in wood products segment, anticipate short-term volatility in market caused by u.s. Trade barriers

* Resolute forest products inc - in wood products, expect steady increases in housing starts for foreseeable future

* Resolute forest - "believe that central canadian forestry regimes are market-based and we should expect nothing less than unencumbered and free access to u.s. Lumber market"

* Resolute forest - achievements in quarter were overshadowed by imposition of countervailing duties on co's softwood lumber exports from canada to united states