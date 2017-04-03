BRIEF-Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer

April 3 (Reuters) - Resonant Inc-

* Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer

* Resonant Inc - signed an extension to a licensing agreement with an existing customer, a rffe component vendor

* Resonant Inc - upfront payments and milestone payments have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed due to confidential nature of such agreements

* Resonant Inc - expanded agreement encompasses development of resonant's fifth quadplexer, and second for customer

* Resonant Inc - extension covers design of resonant's fifth quadplexer for chinese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: