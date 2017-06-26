June 26 Resource Capital Gold Corp :
* Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for
up to $4 million
* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Proceeds from sale of FT
shares will be used to fund work on co's properties as
qualifying Canadian exploration expenses
* Resource Capital Gold Corp- Private placement comprised of
2.9 million common shares of company at an issue price of $0.175
per common share
* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Non-brokered private
placement also comprised of 17.5 million flow-through shares at
a price of $0.20 per flow-through share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: