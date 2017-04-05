April 5 Resources Connection Inc:
* Resources connection, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third
quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.9
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Resources Connection Inc - implemented three strategic
initiatives, initiatives include reducing SG&A expenses by
approximately $7.0 million per year
* Resources Connection-implementation of strategic
initiatives to result in reduction in overhead expenses, head
count; to be completed by end of Q4 2017
* Resources Connection-reducing SG&A expenses to result in
charge of about $2.0-2.5 million in Q4 related primarily to
severance expenses,office consolidations
