BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 Respira Therapeutics
* Respira Therapeutics says entered into a strategic collaboration with united therapeutics corporation for development and exclusive license of respira's rt234
* In addition, United Therapeutics will be lead investor in respira's series B preferred stock financing
* As per collaboration, United Therapeutics will provide co with non-dilutive development funding to advance rt234 through fda approval
* Additional terms of strategic collaboration were not disclosed
* To continue advancing development of other pipeline programs,to retain full control of research and development programs outside of pulmonary hypertension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: