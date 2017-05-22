FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Respironics California recalls 20,690 V60 non-invasive ventilators
May 22, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Respironics California recalls 20,690 V60 non-invasive ventilators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* Respironics California recalls the V60 non-invasive ventilator due to faulty cable pins that may cause the device to shut down unexpectedly

* Respironics recalling V60 non-invasive ventilator because pins within internal cable may become loose over time due to low frequency vibration

* Says 20,690 units nationwide of Respironics V60 non-invasive ventilators recalled

* Says has identified Respironics V60 non-invasive ventilators recall as a Class I recall

* Loose pins within internal cable may prevent data to be transferred between motor & control board, triggering ventilator to shut down unexpectedly Source text - (bit.ly/2q3BBzk)

