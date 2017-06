May 22 RESTAMAX OYJ:

* RESTAMAX PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED JARNO SUOMINEN, 44, AS TEMPORARY CEO OF GROUP AS OF 22 MAY 2017

* SUOMINEN CURRENTLY WORKS AS RESTAMAX'S CFO AND WILL ALSO CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT POST.