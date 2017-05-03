BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
May 3 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - issuers priced their previously announced offering of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2022
* 2017 senior notes were priced at 100.000% of their face value
Upsized offering of 2017 senior notes from an aggregate principal amount of $1,000 million to $1,500 million
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.