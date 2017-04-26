FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.36/shr
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.36/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Qtrly total revenues of $1,000.6 million versus $918.5 million in prior year period

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Says Q1 Burger King total revenues $267 million versus $260.7 million

* Qtrly Tim Horton total revenues $733.6 million versus $657.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $990.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restaurant Brands International qtrly comparable sales growth, in constant currency, down 0.1 pct at Tim Hortons ("TH"), down 0.1 pct at Burger King ("BK")

* Qtrly system-wide sales growth, in constant currency, of 3.3 pct at TH and 6.2 pct at BK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

