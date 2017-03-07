FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand completes acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants; announces new company structure
March 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand completes acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants; announces new company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* Board has approved a change in company's structure with effect from 1 March 2017

* Says has completed acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants

* Ian Letele has been appointed country CEO of New Zealand division

* Ian letele will be supported by herman pretorius as NZ CFO

* Co will comprise and report to shareholders on basis of three geographically separate operating divisions

* Hawaiian operations will have Kevin Kurihara as country CEO and Brent Matsumoto as CFO

* Australian business will continue to be headed up by Adrian Holness as country CEO and Ashley Jones as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

