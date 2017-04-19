BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand says FY group net profit after tax $26.0 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* FY group net profit after tax was $26.0 mln(24.1 cents per share), up $1.9 mln (+7.8%), on prior year

* Group revenues for year were $517.5 mln (up 28.1%)

* Full year dividend of 23.0 cents

* Is not anticipating any significant changes in economic and competitive environment or unusual costs for new financial year

* FY total group store sales were $497.2 mln, up $109.6 mln (+28.3%) on prior year

* "Expect that company will deliver an NPAT (excluding non-trading) result in new financial year in vicinity of $40 million"

* Acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants Inc expected to deliver an additional $180 mln in annual revenues

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: