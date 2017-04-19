FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand says FY group net profit after tax $26.0 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand says FY group net profit after tax $26.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* FY group net profit after tax was $26.0 mln(24.1 cents per share), up $1.9 mln (+7.8%), on prior year

* Group revenues for year were $517.5 mln (up 28.1%)

* Full year dividend of 23.0 cents

* Is not anticipating any significant changes in economic and competitive environment or unusual costs for new financial year

* FY total group store sales were $497.2 mln, up $109.6 mln (+28.3%) on prior year

* "Expect that company will deliver an NPAT (excluding non-trading) result in new financial year in vicinity of $40 million"

* Acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants Inc expected to deliver an additional $180 mln in annual revenues

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.