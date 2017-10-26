BRIEF-Restaurant brands reports Q3 ‍diluted EPS of $0.37​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ‍total revenues of $1,208.6 million versus $1,075.7 million in prior year period​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.37​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58​

* Qtrly ‍comparable sales, in constant currency, of 0.3% at tim hortons​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restaurant Brands International -Qtrly ‍comparable sales, in constant currency, of 3.6% at burger king, and negative 1.8% at popeyes louisiana kitchen​