5 months ago
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands says 2 indirect units entered into an incremental facility amendment to credit agreement dated as of Oct 27, 2014
March 31, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands says 2 indirect units entered into an incremental facility amendment to credit agreement dated as of Oct 27, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands - on March 27, 2 indirect units entered into an incremental facility amendment to credit agreement dated as of October 27, 2014

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - incremental amendment provides for incremental term loan in aggregate principal amount of $1.3 billion - SEC filing

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - incremental term loan matures on February 17, 2024

* Restaurant Brands International - incremental amendment entered into in connection with co's acquisition of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2okesaW) Further company coverage:

