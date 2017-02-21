FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Restaurant Brands International Inc agrees to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - deal for $79.00 per share in cash, or $1.8 billion.

* Restaurant Brands International Inc agrees to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI will finance transaction with cash on hand and a financing commitment from J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - following closing of transaction, Popeyes will continue to be managed independently in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

