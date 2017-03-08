BRIEF-Restaurant Group says full-year revenue up 3.7 percent

March 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc:

* Fy pretax loss -39.5 million stg versus 86.8 million stg profit year ago

* Fy revenue rose 3.7 percent to 710.7 million stg

* Total dividend 17.4 penceper share

* Final dividend 10.6 penceper share

* Trading in line with expectations

* Challenging trading year across leisure brands; good performance from pubs and concessions.

* Fy statutory loss before tax of £39.5m (2015: statutory profit before tax £86.8m).

* Fy adjusted ebitda* down 5.5 pct at £121.0m, adjusted operating profit* down 11.0 pct to £79.2m.

* Current trading in line with our expectations.

* Fy adjusted profit before tax* was down 11.2 pct to £77.1m

* Complex operational processes have added costs and business operating model had become inefficient.

* We have a rigorous plan in place to address these issues.

* Expect trading performance of business in first half of 2017 to remain difficult

* Anticipate momentum improving towards end of this transitional year as our initiatives start to take effect

* We expect to open between 16 to 20 units in 2017 with associated capital expenditure of between £16m-£20m.

* We expect to open between 16 to 20 units in 2017 with associated capital expenditure of between £16m-£20m.

* Refurbishment and maintenance capital expenditure will range from £20m-£25m.