3 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Group says like-for-like sales for 20 weeks ended May declined 1.8 pct

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc

* Like-For-Like sales for 20 weeks ended 21 may 2017 have declined 1.8%, with total sales decreasing by 1.5%.

* Accordingly, we continue to expect to deliver a pbt outcome for full year in-line with current market expectations

* In period we saw strong performances from our concessions business, benefitting from strong growth in passenger numbers

* Implementation of our strategy is progressing well as we make required investments in price, marketing and our offer

* Group's balance sheet remains strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

