March 8 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding AB (publ):

* Resurs Bank, a subsidiary to Resurs Holding, examines the possibility to issue bonds within existing MTN-programme

* Mandated Carnegie and Swedbank for a 4 year senior unsecured SEK denominated bond transaction under its existing SEK 3 bn Medium Term Note Programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)