May 19 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​66.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 52.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EPRA RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 39.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON MARCH 31, 2017 OCCUPANCY RATE ‍​98.13 PERCENT

* EXPECTS RENTAL INCOME TO AMOUNT TO EUR 68.40 MILLION FOR FY 2017-2018

* AIMS AT GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.40 FOR FY 2017-2018

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE IS MAINTAINED AND AMOUNTS TO EUR 3.30 Source text: bit.ly/2pSWg9z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)