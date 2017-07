BRIEF-Retail Estates Q1 net rental income rises to 17.3‍​ million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* q1 Net Rental Income Eur 17.3‍​ Million, Up 8.1%

* OCCUPANCY RATE OF THE BELGIAN PORTFOLIO WAS 98.29% ON JUNE 30, VERSUS 98.13% ON MARCH 31

* FAIR VALUE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO ON JUNE 30 IS EUR 1,150.93 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1,071.36 MILLION ON MARCH 31

* EPRA EARNINGS ON JUNE 30 HAD EVOLVED TO EUR 10.41 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.19 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV/SHARE AT JUNE 30 EUR 60.54 VERSUS EUR 59.29 AT MARCH 31

* EXPECTED DIVIDEND REMAINS EUR 3.40 GROSS PER SHARE