BRIEF-Desane Group declares ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Retail Estates NV:
* Q3 net rental income 48.7 million euros ($51.7 million)versus 45.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 36.6 million euros
* EPRA earnings at Dec. 31 amount to 28.1 million euros versus 26.6 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at Dec. 31 98.26 percent versus 98.22 percent at March 31, 2016
* Fair value real estate portfolio at Dec. 31 1.06 billion euros versus 1.00 billion euros at March 31, 2016
* Expected dividend is maintained at 3.30 euros gross per share Source text: bit.ly/2kGNjID Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.
* Says Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to share private placement