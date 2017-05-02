Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Retail Properties Of America Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.00
* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.28
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.00 to $1.05
* Retail Properties Of America Inc - expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.91 to $0.96 per share in 2017
* Retail properties of america inc - revised 2017 same store noi growth range of 1.25% to 2.25% from 2.0% to 3.0%;
* Maintaining its 2017 operating ffo attributable to common shareholders guidance range of $1.00 to $1.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.