4 months ago
BRIEF-Retailmenot to be acquired by Harland Clarke Holdings for $11.60 per share in cash
April 10, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Retailmenot to be acquired by Harland Clarke Holdings for $11.60 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Harland Clarke Holdings Corp:

* Retailmenot to be acquired by harland clarke holdings for $11.60 per share in cash

* Retailmenot Inc - transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Retailmenot's board of directors, has an equity value of approximately $630 million

* Retailmenot-Deal to be effected through tender offer by a wholly-owned unit of HCH for all of outstanding shares of series 1 common stock of retailmenot

* Retailmenot Inc - upon completion of transaction, Retailmenot will become a privately held company

* Retailmenot Inc says in light of transition, Retailmenot will not provide earnings guidance going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

