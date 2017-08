BRIEF-Retelit FY net profit falls to EUR 2.9 mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA:

* FY revenue 49.6 million euros ($52.70 million) versus 42.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 2.9 million euros versus 3.4 million euros a year ago

* Guidance 2017: turnover between 60 million euros and 63 million euros

* Guidance 2017: EBITDA between 20 million euros and 23 million euros

* Targets turnover in 2021 between 89 million euros and 93 million euros

* Targets turnover in 2021 between 89 million euros and 93 million euros

* Targets EBITDA in 2021 between 44 million euros and 46 million euros