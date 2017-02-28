BRIEF-Kerlink FY net loss widens to 1.7 million euros
* FY revenue EUR 14.1 million ($14.91 million) versus EUR 7.4 million year ago
Feb 28 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA:
* Launches network service (Bari-Europe Backhaul) in partnership with BICS, a telecommunication services provider
* Under partnership, BICS acquires from Retelit 60 Gbps of the AAE-1 cable's submarine capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
* West corporation acquires cloud collaboration practice from vocus group