6 months ago
BRIEF-Retrophin Q4 loss per share $0.23
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Retrophin Q4 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc

* Retrophin inc says phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to initiate in second half of 2017

* Retrophin inc - phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to initiate in second half of 2017

* Retrophin inc - interim analysis of proteinuria to serve as basis for nda filing for accelerated approval

* Retrophin inc - net product sales for q4 of 2016 were $37.3 million, compared to net product sales of $30.4 million for same period in 2015

* Retrophin inc - company expects full year 2017 net product sales to be in range of $150.0 to $160.0 million

* Retrophin provides sparsentan regulatory update; reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

